Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,213,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491,342 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pfizer worth $267,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. 9,337,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,860,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

