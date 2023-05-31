Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSYTF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Solar and Energy Storage. The North America segment includes services provided to drillings rigs in the Canada and the U.S.

