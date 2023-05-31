Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Short Interest Update

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 355,142.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after buying an additional 905,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 855,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 582,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 346.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 465,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. 1,199,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,445. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 3.35.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

