Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0673 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $64.79 million and $768,258.85 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017684 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,677.14 or 1.00035752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06724762 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $711,937.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.