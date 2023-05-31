Optimism Price Reaches $1.48 (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Optimism has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00005333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market cap of $494.69 million and $153.58 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Optimism

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,376,391 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

