OMG Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.43 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $111.17 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001027 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.