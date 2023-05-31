OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Purchases 1,150 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 2.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.39 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

