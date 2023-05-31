OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sysco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. 1,385,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,530. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.52.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

