OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sysco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.
Sysco Price Performance
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
