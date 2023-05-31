Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $268.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Further Reading

