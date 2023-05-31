Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,550 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. 4,274,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,504,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also

