Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Trading Down 10%

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Get Rating) was down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 6,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 138,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Nicola Mining Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.94.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,850 hectares, and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

