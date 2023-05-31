New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 733,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 554,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -61.30%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

