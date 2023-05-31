Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.68. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

