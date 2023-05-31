Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,816 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of Netflix worth $210,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.72.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $393.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.36 and a 200-day moving average of $325.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.28 and a 1 year high of $405.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.