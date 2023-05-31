Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

Natural Health Trends stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. 15,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,047. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 million, a PE ratio of 93.52 and a beta of 0.82. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 1.32%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHTC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.