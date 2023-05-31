My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0309 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $906,399.79 and approximately $210,759.37 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

