MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Cut by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises approximately 1.9% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,136 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.79. The company had a trading volume of 745,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,838. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $390.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,013 shares of company stock worth $18,896,567 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.