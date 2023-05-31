Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in May

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.6 days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MHVYF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. 1,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Plants and Infrastructure Systems, Logistics, Thermal and Drive Systems, and Aircraft, Defense and Space. The Energy segment handles clean gas and steam power systems, nuclear power systems, compressors, and marine machinery.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.