Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in May

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.6 days.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MHVYF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. 1,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $44.25.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
