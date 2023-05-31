MetisDAO Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $100.53 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $22.54 or 0.00081504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,673.19 or 1.00049669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.43294583 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,124,475.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.