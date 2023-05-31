Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $2.26 on Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00008155 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $38.75 million and approximately $412,794.51 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003583 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,503,239 coins and its circulating supply is 17,132,782 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,497,145 with 17,130,720 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.23976277 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $156,458.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.