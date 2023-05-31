MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 707,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 3.5% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $598,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $8.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,240.77. 193,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,269.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,119.30.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.50.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

