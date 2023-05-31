Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Purchases 6,365 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Masimo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MASI stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.13. The stock had a trading volume of 324,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,326. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Masimo by 24.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

