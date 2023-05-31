Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

MTEX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.21. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

