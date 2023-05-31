MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003673 BTC on exchanges. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $218.97 million and $46.05 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,665,393 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

Buying and Selling MAGIC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

