L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 465,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,172.8 days.

L’Occitane International Stock Performance

LCCTF remained flat at $2.75 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. L’Occitane International has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

L’Occitane International Company Profile

L’Occitane International SA engages in the design, manufacture, and market of natural and organic ingredient-based cosmetics and well-being products. It operates through the L’Occitane en Provence, ELEMIS, LimeLife, and Other Brands segments. The L’Occitane en Provence segment includes the sale of fragrances, skincare, haircare and body and bath ranges from the L’Occitane en Provence brand.

