Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.
Shares of LSI opened at $129.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.40. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.65.
Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
