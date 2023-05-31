Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 314,029 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Leidos worth $34,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after acquiring an additional 426,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2,971.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,648,000 after buying an additional 220,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 447.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 257,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 210,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.22. 297,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.09. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.