Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205,227 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTRX shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Lantronix Stock Down 16.6 %

About Lantronix

NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 256,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,775. The company has a market cap of $160.40 million, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.