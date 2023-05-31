Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock traded down $9.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $620.11. The stock had a trading volume of 442,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,227. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $644.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

