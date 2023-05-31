Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Up 19.6% in May

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance
Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.
Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.2202 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Kumba Iron Ore
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.
Featured Stories
