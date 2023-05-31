Kraft Heinz Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 42,860 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 244% compared to the average volume of 12,471 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,020,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

