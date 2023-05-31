Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 490.30 ($6.06) and last traded at GBX 505 ($6.24). 4,897 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 1,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517.50 ($6.40).

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 548.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 564.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 918.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.80.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

