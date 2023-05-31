Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,300 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 759,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kojamo Oyj Price Performance

KOJAF stock remained flat at $24.62 during trading on Tuesday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.