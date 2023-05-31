Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Price Down 1%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.87 and last traded at C$4.91. 89,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 123,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GUD. National Bank Financial cut shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.02. The stock has a market cap of C$534.40 million, a PE ratio of -35.07, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of C$81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

