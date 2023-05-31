Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.97 million, a PE ratio of -22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Kimball International by 123.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimball International by 1,701.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kimball International by 586.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

