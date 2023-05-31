KickToken (KICK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $115.22

KickToken (KICK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.16 million and $115.22 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017708 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001129 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,653.35 or 1.00025100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,949,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,949,780 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,949,812.77591099. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0094883 USD and is down -7.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $339.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.