Keurig Dr Pepper Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,899 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 154% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,500 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,776.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 55,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,096 and have sold 36,700 shares valued at $1,206,382. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $276,547,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,161,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,452. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

