JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Update

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the April 30th total of 358,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JCRRF remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $12.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded JCR Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

