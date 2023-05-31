ITM Power (LON:ITM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.00

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 69.24 ($0.86), with a volume of 3146539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.04 ($0.83).

ITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 290 ($3.58).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of £426.61 million, a PE ratio of -494.55 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, insider Simon Bourne bought 19,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £14,925.75 ($18,445.07). Insiders have purchased 20,292 shares of company stock worth $1,522,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

