ITM Power (LON:ITM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.00

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 69.24 ($0.86), with a volume of 3146539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.04 ($0.83).
Analyst Ratings Changes
ITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 290 ($3.58).
ITM Power Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of £426.61 million, a PE ratio of -494.55 and a beta of 1.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at ITM Power
About ITM Power
ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.
Recommended Stories
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.