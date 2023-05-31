iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
