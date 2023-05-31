iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 408,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,104. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.96 million, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.33.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.