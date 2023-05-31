Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,100 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 1,816,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 217.8 days.
IVSBF remained flat at $20.40 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. Investor AB has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $21.22.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Investor AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Investor AB is an investment company, which engages in long-term investment perspective. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries, and Investments in EQT. The Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.
