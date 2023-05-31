Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Holdings Boosted by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,889 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 5.2% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Diversified LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,387,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,670,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13,078.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after acquiring an additional 345,791 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.44. 730,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,220. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.29. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $145.56.

