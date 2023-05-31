Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.25.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.69. 649,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,445. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.89 and its 200-day moving average is $264.77. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $317.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

