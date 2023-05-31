Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Intuit Trading Up 2.1 %

INTU traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $414.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,981. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $433.42 and its 200-day moving average is $413.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,052 shares of company stock worth $3,320,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 13.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 297,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,606 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $3,493,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 19.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

