International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in International Business Machines by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IBM traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $127.88. 1,898,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,325. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

