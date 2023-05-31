Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 375,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFSPF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IFSPF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 4,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673. Interfor has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corp. engages in the business of producing and selling lumber, timber, and other wood products. It operates sawmills in Washington, Oregon, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana; and value-added remanufacturing plant. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.