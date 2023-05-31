Intel Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Intel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Intel Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.