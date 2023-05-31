Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 257.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,927 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 30,205 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 492,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,349. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

