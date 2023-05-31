inSure DeFi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,220.59 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $111.58 million and $1,220.59 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00421823 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $3,603,402.22 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

