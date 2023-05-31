Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) COO Sells 2,491 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) COO Ryan Junk sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $62,798.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 239,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,040,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryan Junk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $734,760.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $293,779.50.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XPOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 556,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,642. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPOF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.